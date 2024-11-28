today's howtos
-
Linuxiac ☛ Arch Linux Post-Installation Essential Steps
Okay, you’ve installed Arch—congratulations on that! I know it has a reputation as one of the more challenging Linux distributions to set up, but if you followed our “How to Install Arch Linux” guide, you probably found the process easier than expected.
Now, here you are—logged into your fresh Arch system, greeted by the iconic command prompt… and nothing but a bare Bash shell staring back at you.
-
Klara ☛ Thanksgiving 2024 Essentials: OpenZFS and FreeBSD Reads to Level Up Your Skills
This season, we look back on essentials like optimizing ZFS pool setups, tackling common benchmarking mistakes, and exploring the new Block Reference Table feature in OpenZFS 2.2. For FreeBSD users, we take a closer look at bhyve, firewall comparisons, and best practices for maintaining a FreeBSD NAS. Whether you're managing storage or virtual machines, these reads are packed with practical advice to keep you informed and inspired.
-
Ruben Schade ☛ I now have a lexicon.pls file
In my continuing quest to implement All The XML Things, this morning I implemented a lexicon.pls file. Specifically, a Pronunciation Lexicon file, as recommended by the W3C. From the introduction: [...]
-
Frederik Braun ☛ Frederik Braun: Modern solutions against cross-site attacks
This article is about cross-site leak attacks and what recent defenses have been introduced to counter them. I also want to finally answer the question why web security best practices is always opt-in and finally how YOU can get increased security controls.
-
Lawrence Tratt ☛ Structured Editing and Incremental Parsing
One long-standing approach to better editing is structured editing (sometimes called “projectional editing”). The basic idea is to have an editor which fully understands the syntactic structure of the language you’re editing. This has various benefits: the editor can give instant feedback about what the next thing the user can type is; it makes semantic-based feedback (e.g. about the static typing of a program) much easier; it enables things like “select this function so I can copy it” 100% accurate, instead of using slightly dodgy heuristics; and so on.
-
University of Toronto ☛ What NFS server threads do in the Linux kernel
If we ignore the network stack and take an abstract view, the Linux kernel NFS server needs to do things at various different levels in order to handle NFS client requests. There is NFS specific processing (to deal with things like the NFS protocol and NFS filehandles), general VFS processing (including maintaining general kernel information like dentries), then processing in whatever specific filesystem you're serving, and finally some actual IO if necessary. In the abstract, there are all sorts of ways to split up the responsibility for these various layers of processing. For example, if the Linux kernel supported fully asynchronous VFS operations (which it doesn't), the kernel NFS server could put all of the VFS operations in a queue and let the kernel's asynchronous 'IO' facilities handle them and notify it when a request's VFS operations were done. Even with synchronous VFS operations, you could split the responsibility between some front end threads that handled the NFS specific side of things and a backend pool of worker threads that handled the (synchronous) VFS operations.
-
The New Stack ☛ An Introduction To Developing From the Command Line in Linux
When you think of software development, you probably assume all types of applications and services must be used [...]
-
Peter Czanik: Syslog-ng Prometheus exporter added to RPM syslog-ng container image
Last week I introduced you to my latest project: a syslog-ng container based on Alma Linux. This week I added a syslog-ng Prometheus exporter to the container, so you can also monitor syslog-ng, if you enable it.
The syslog-ng Prometheus exporter is a few lines of Python script, so it does not increase the size of the container in a noticeable way. All its dependencies are already included in the container. If you downloaded the container image earlier, you should download it again.
-
nixCraft ☛ How to install vnstat on Debian 12/11 to monitor network interface bandwidth usage
Do you need to keep track of the network traffic (bandwidth) usage for the Network interface controller (NIC) of your Debian Linux-based cloud or bare metal server? Look no forward. Try the vnStat, a free and open-source console-based network traffic monitor that keeps a log of 5-minute intervals, hourly, daily, monthly, and yearly network traffic for the selected interface. Once installed, vnStat can be used even without root permissions on most systems.
-
LinuxBuz ☛ How to Host Enshrouded Dedicated Server [Ed: Some seemingly suspiciously spammy stuff]
Hosting an Enshrouded dedicated server on your own VPS gives you full control, better performance, and the ability to customize settings to your liking.