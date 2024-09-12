New Steam Client Update Improves Compatibility with More Linux Desktops
For Linux users, the new Steam Client update improves the system display scale detection to make it compatible with more Linux desktops, fixes a crash in the gldriverquery component that occurred when using the latest NVIDIA graphics drivers, and fixes another crash that could occur when exiting the Steam Client.
The new Steam Client update is here to make the Steam Families feature available for all users, as a replacement for Steam Family Sharing and Steam Family View, providing users with new and existing family-related features.