Why I Use NixOS (And Why You Should Too)
Quoting: Why I Use NixOS (And Why You Should Too) —
NixOS is a Linux distribution that focuses on reproducibility, declarative configuration, and robust package management. Its unique approach to system configuration and package management makes it an attractive choice for users seeking more control over their Linux environment.
I first discovered NixOS while listening to the Linux Unplugged podcast. As a die-hard Arch Linux user, I wasn't actively seeking a new distribution, but NixOS caught my attention with its promise of reproducibility. Initially, it sounded daunting, but as I delved deeper, I realized it offered remarkable features that no other Linux distro could match.