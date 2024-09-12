Ubuntu Prompting Client is Here to Make Snap Apps Safer
As you may have read in my article last week, Prompting Client is a security buffer — think doorman — that guards your home folder. Whenever a snap app wants to access non-hidden files within, Prompting Client intervenes to ask you to approve.
I’d been tracking this tool’s development for a while but there wasn’t really a lot of explanation or rationale behind it on the project’s Github, and some of the links in commits and issues filed by Canonical engineers were protected.
Today, Canonical has revealed more details about this (presently experimental) security feature.
When a snap app tries to access something outside of its sandbox a dialog (built using Flutter, Ubuntu’s default app toolkit) appears to ‘prompt’ you into reviewing and authorising the permissions it seeks.