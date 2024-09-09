Security Leftovers
SANS ☛ Password Cracking & Energy: More Dedails, (Sun, Sep 8th)
Proof-of-Concept Exploit Released for Linux Kernel Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerability - HardForum [Ed: Linux would get a lot more secure if they adopted a new language almost no kernel programmer understands. Right, Rust?]
The adaptable Cicada3301 ransomware attacks Windows and Linux PCs [Ed: Efforts to portray a longstanding Windows issue like it's something to do with "Linux"]
Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a new Cicada3301 virus that threatens both Windows-based and Linux-based systems. The malware appeared in June 2024 and its characteristics resemble the BlackCat virus known for attacks on the Colonial Pipeline in 2021. One of the features of Cicada3301 is its ability to not only encrypt the data on the device, but also steal it if the attackers do not receive the ransom.
The virus is developed in the Rust language...