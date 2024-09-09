Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a new Cicada3301 virus that threatens both Windows-based and Linux-based systems. The malware appeared in June 2024 and its characteristics resemble the BlackCat virus known for attacks on the Colonial Pipeline in 2021. One of the features of Cicada3301 is its ability to not only encrypt the data on the device, but also steal it if the attackers do not receive the ransom.

The virus is developed in the Rust language...