Software: Hyprland, Katalog, and More
Linuxiac ☛ Hyprland 0.43 Enhances Stability, New Customization Options
Hyprland 0.43 tiling Wayland compositor has been released, tackling previous bugs and introducing new configurations.
Medevel ☛ Katalog: Free App to Create a Digital Catalogs for your Files in backdoored Windows and Linux
Free software, GNU General Public License version 3.0 (GPLv3)
Medevel ☛ File Browser - A Free Web File Manager for Your Server
File Browser is an open-source self-hosted app that enables offers a file managing interface within a specified directory and it can be used to upload, delete, preview, rename and edit your files. It allows the creation of multiple users and each user can have its own directory.
Medevel ☛ 10 Open-source Libraries for Better Visuals for Your React and Next.js Projects
Adding animations to your React app can significantly enhance the user experience and interaction. In this blog post, we will explore why adding such animation is good for your projects, and the best libraries to achieve that.
Barry Kauler ☛ Fcitx5 input method packages compiled
I compiled these packages in OpenEmbedded:
extra-cmake-modules
xcb-imdkit
fcitx5
fcitx5-gtk
And in a running EasyOS compiled these:
fcitx5-qt
libime
fcitx5-chinese-addons
Information about fcitx5 is here:
GNU ☛ stow @ Savannah: GNU Stow 2.4.1 released
Stow 2.4.1 has been released. This release contains some minor bug-fixes -- specifically, fixing the --dotfiles option to work correctly with ignore lists, allowing options in .stowrc with spaces, and avoiding a spurious warning on Perl >= 5.40. There were also some clean-ups and improvements, mostly internal and not visible to users.