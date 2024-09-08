Clone Existing Raspberry Pi OS to a Bigger (or smaller) SD Card

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 08, 2024



Clone Existing Raspberry Pi OS to a Bigger SD Card

Here's the scenario. You bought a Raspberry Pi and used a 16 GB or 32 GB micro SD card with it. Things look good but you realize that you are going to need more space. What can you do now?

While there are several things you can do to extend the storage of your Raspberry Pi, the simplest solution I find is to clone the existing Raspberry Pi OS onto a bigger SD card.

This way, you keep your existing operating system as it is. Nothing is changed except the increased disk space.

Sounds wonderful, isn't it? Let me show you how I extend my existing 32 GB Raspberry Pi OS setup to a 128 GB SD card.