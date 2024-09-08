posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 08, 2024



Quoting: The Maps and Geo Blog: Maps and GNOME 47 —

The biggest change since last release is that we now use the vector-based map by default and the old raster map has also been retired since we wanted to move forward with things like enabling, and relying on clickable POIs directly in the map view so we could the remove the old tedious “What's here?” context menu doing a reverse geocoding to get details about a place (which is also a bit hit-and-miss with regards to how close to where you point the actual result is).

Apart from this other benefits we get (and this has already been mentioned in earlier posts) localized names (when tagged in OpenStreetMap) and finally a proper dark mode with our new GNOME map style.