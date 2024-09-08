posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 08, 2024



Quoting: Reader Seeks Help On Securing Their Notebooks - LinuxLinks —

I’m running Linux Mint 20 Mate in 30 notebooks, of which only two connect to the Net.. I’m a pioneering scientist like Tesla.. I’m experiencing troubles with corporate hackers desperate to steal new science to realize their infantile dreams of avarice.. When corporate hackers hack my netbook, and don’t find anything in it, they punish me by damaging the empty netbook’s OS..

I dumped Firefox in favor of Librewolf, and dumped UFW in favor of PortMaster.. That stopped 95% of their crimes, but the demons still occasionally manage to break in to damage composes in Protonmail while I compose when I forget to disconnect the computer from the Net.. Seems the kooks are desperate to hush truth..

I need a security that blocks the vulnerables in Mint 20.. Which one of your software suggestions works with Mint 20 to find the vulnerables, and offer solutions..?

I tried to install one of those high security OS’s.. A pop-up read “cannot continue with the installation because your IP is double proxied.. Is there a security software that detects and does something to neutralize ‘double proxy’..? Their incessant hack attacking forces me to reinstall the netbook’s OS every two weeks..