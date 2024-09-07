Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

I’m the first to admit that I don’t live in the real (electronic) world. As the late Jim Kloss pointed out during one of his broadcasts, we (and probably you) live in a part of the Web with ad blockers (as the FBI recommends), limited JavaScript, password managers, and a (mostly) finely-tuned sense of what is a scam and what is legitimate (that was a lot of brackets).

Most people don’t live like this. I’d posit the vast majority don’t. And it’s worth a reality check sometimes.