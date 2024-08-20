posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 20, 2024



Quoting: 5 essential Linux terms every new user needs to know | ZDNET —

I remember how foreign it all was when I first started using Linux. Granted, back in 1997 I was only just learning how to use a Windows 95 computer. Sure, I understood the most basic terms --RAM, ROM, etc. -- but terms specific to an operating system were quite new.

When I finally decided to leave Windows 95, I installed OpenCaldera 1.0 and found myself unsure of what to do. So, I turned to whatever resources I could find to learn this wacky new world. That led to even more confusion, as I was bombarded by new terminology that I felt I had to learn.

Truthfully, during those first steps, there were only a handful of terms I really needed to understand (and they were doozies).