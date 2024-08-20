So if innovation isn’t locked in the frozen meat store of Agile, why does it feel to Marlinspike and many other practitioners of exquisite expertise that it is? When you’re closely bound into something, you miss the incremental evolution. Your skill set, no matter how superb, will fit differently. There’s still a need for those good old low-level clever programming skills, but let’s not forget how much time we’ve spent cleaning up some of the messes they created. The fact is, if you are an innovator or work for a company that sees innovation as its rocket drive, the tools for being innovative and getting it out there are hugely better than they were twenty years ago. All the old tools are still there, just with twenty years go new ones to use if you want to.