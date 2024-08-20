Programming Leftovers
Aral Balkan ☛ Kitten Kawaii: porting a React library and Next.js web site to Kitten
I stumbled on Muiki Miu’s (Elizabet Oliveira’s) adorable React Kawaii web site and wanted to use one of the characters in my Kitten app.
The Lawfare Institute ☛ “Security by Design” in Practice: Assessing Concepts, Definitions, and Approaches
In this paper for Lawfare's Security by Design Series, Eugenia Lostri and Justin Sherman write that there is significant consensus about the meaning of "security by design," but less on the definition and utility of "security by default."
MaskRay ☛ My involvement with LLVM 19
LLVM 19 will soon be released. This post provides a summary of my contributions in this release cycle to record my learning progress.
[Old] Alex Gaynor ☛ Why software ends up complex
Complexity in software, whether it’s a programming languages, an API, or a user interface, is generally regarded as a vice. And yet complexity is exceptionally common, even though no one ever sets out to build something complex. For people interested in building easy to use software, understanding the causes of complexity is critical. Fortunately, I believe there is a straightforward explanation.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
TecMint ☛ Learn How to Use Awk Built-in Variables – Part 10
Built-in variables have values already defined in Awk, but we can also carefully alter those values, the built-in variables include [...]
Transparency/Investigative Reporting
The Register UK ☛ Sorry, Moxie. Blaming Agile for software stagnation is wrong
So if innovation isn’t locked in the frozen meat store of Agile, why does it feel to Marlinspike and many other practitioners of exquisite expertise that it is? When you’re closely bound into something, you miss the incremental evolution. Your skill set, no matter how superb, will fit differently. There’s still a need for those good old low-level clever programming skills, but let’s not forget how much time we’ve spent cleaning up some of the messes they created. The fact is, if you are an innovator or work for a company that sees innovation as its rocket drive, the tools for being innovative and getting it out there are hugely better than they were twenty years ago. All the old tools are still there, just with twenty years go new ones to use if you want to.
