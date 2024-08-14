Firefox Is (Almost) Ported to HaikuOS and Some Haiku Development Reports
Linuxiac ☛ Firefox Is (Almost) Ported to Haiku OS
Get ready, Haiku OS users! After a year of hard work, the first-ever Firefox port is near completion, promising a top-tier browsing experience soon.
HaikuOS ☛ [GSoC 2024] Can I get discuss.haiku-os.org to work?
So I’ve implemented mouse support. It also turned out to be really easy to fix text rendering. So, what’s next? Well, some websites like https://discuss.haiku-os.org cause WebKit to crash. This crash also seems to affect other websites. Really, it seems to occur anytime WebKit decides to use multiple bitmaps (actually, in WebKit lingo, backing stores) to render a web page. Rendering a single bitmap is easy, just display it! But when you have multiple, you need to composite them together. It seems like WebKit currently requires EGL and maybe OpenGL to do this.
HaikuOS ☛ Haiku Activity & Contract Report, July 2024
In addition to the standard read and write I/O calls, there are also variants called readv and writev which accept arrays (“vectors”) of buffers (with possibly varying sizes) to read and write from all at once. Of course, readv and writev can be implemented in terms of standard read and write just using a loop, and for the most part that’s what the default implementation in the kernel did. Most of the time, this was fast enough, because most reads and writes are backed by the “file cache”, and as such means the read or write is just a simple memory copy (and the real I/O is done much later.)