Firefox Is (Almost) Ported to HaikuOS and Some Haiku Development Reports

In addition to the standard read and write I/O calls, there are also variants called readv and writev which accept arrays (“vectors”) of buffers (with possibly varying sizes) to read and write from all at once. Of course, readv and writev can be implemented in terms of standard read and write just using a loop, and for the most part that’s what the default implementation in the kernel did. Most of the time, this was fast enough, because most reads and writes are backed by the “file cache”, and as such means the read or write is just a simple memory copy (and the real I/O is done much later.)