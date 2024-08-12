Free and Open Source Software
containerd fully supports the OCI runtime specification for running containers. It has built-in functions to help you generate runtime specifications based on images as well as custom parameters.
In containerd, a container is a metadata object. Resources such as an OCI runtime specification, image, root filesystem, and other metadata can be attached to a container.
Mox is a modern full-featured open source secure mail server for low-maintenance self-hosted email.
Excellent quality (open source) mail server software exists, but getting a working setup typically requires you configure half a dozen services (SMTP, IMAP, SPF/DKIM/DMARC, spam filtering), which are often written in C (where small bugs often have large consequences). That seems to lead to individuals no longer running their own mail servers, instead switching to one of the few centralized email providers. Email with SMTP is a long-time decentralized messaging protocol. To keep it decentralized, people need to run their own mail server. Mox aims to make that easy.
