Software: Sublime, credcheck, and More
-
Linuxiac ☛ Sublime Text 4 Build 4180 Brings Fixes Across All Platforms
The popular source code editor Sublime Text 4's latest build rolls out new tools for developers, fixes, and improved features for Mac, Windows, and GNU/Linux users.
-
PostgreSQL ☛ credcheck v2.8 has been released
Release 2.8 has been published, it adds the compatibility with PostgreSQL 17 and shows current credcheck settings in error messageis.
Upgrade require a PostgreSQL restart to reload the credcheck library.
[...]
credcheck is an open project under the PostgreSQL license created at MigOps Inc.
-
Medevel ☛ Modern Password Manager - Free Self-hosted Password Manager with Surveillance Giant Google Chrome Support
Modern Password Manager is an open-source tool designed to securely store and manage your passwords.
With a focus on simplicity and security, it provides a robust solution for individuals and teams to keep their credentials safe and accessible.