Programming Leftovers
Qt ☛ Qt for Android Automotive 6.7.2 is released
The latest patch release for Android Automotive 6.7.2 is just released. This release is based on Qt 6.7.2 with many bug fixes, security updates, and other improvements on the top of Qt 6.7 release.
Medevel ☛ Exploring Red Language: A Powerful Tool for Modern Programming, Relive Rebol Again
Many years ago, I used Rebol. About seven years ago, I was introduced to Red language, which quickly became an addiction for me, alongside Meteor.js. While both were fun to use, Red had several issues, but I still enjoyed using it for some side projects.
Medevel ☛ Is it the Time to Replace Node.js and Deno with Bun?
JavaScript runtimes have evolved significantly over the years. Node.js has been a dominant force, followed by the introduction of Deno, which promised improvements and new features. Now, Bun has entered the scene, offering impressive performance and integrated tools. This post explores whether it's time to replace Node.
Medevel ☛ Data Visualization in Julia Language for Data Engineers
Data visualization is an essential aspect of data analysis, enabling you to understand and communicate your data's underlying patterns and insights. Julia offers several powerful packages for creating various types of visualizations, from basic plots to complex interactive charts.
Medevel ☛ Getting Started with Julia: A Beginner's Guide to the High-Performance Language
Julia is a high-level, high-performance programming language designed for technical computing. Developed with a focus on numerical and scientific computation, Julia provides a sophisticated compiler, distributed parallel execution, numerical accuracy, and an extensive mathematical function library.
Medevel ☛ Dynamic vs Static Typing: an Intro with Examples, Benefits and Use-Cases
Programming languages can be classified into dynamically-typed and statically-typed based on their type systems. This comparison highlights the differences, benefits, and use-cases of both, with examples and code snippets.
Rlang ☛ Black Monday Crash
The Bank of Japan has raised the interest rates and Nikkei has crushed the worst since the Black Monday crash of October 1987. The S&P 500 and DAX have declined similarly, but the DAX has performed slightly better.
Red Hat ☛ What is GPU programming
Welcome! This guide will help you get started with general purpose graphics processing unit (GPU) programming, otherwise known as GPGPU. It is intended to: [...]