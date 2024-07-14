posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 14, 2024



RISC-V Based Lichee Pi 3A with 16GB RAM and PCIe Support

The board is equipped with four USB 3.0 Type-A ports and one USB 2.0 Type-C port, offering versatile options for connecting peripherals and transferring data. Display outputs include an HDMI 1.4 port capable of 1080p at 60fps and a 4-lane MIPI DSI interface for high-resolution displays. Audio features on the Lichee Pi 3A include a headphone jack, stereo speaker outputs, and a PDM MIC input.

The operating system support includes Debian and Bianbu (Ubuntu-based); however, the Wiki page for this product is currently unavailable on the Sipeed website.