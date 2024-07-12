TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 Linux Laptop Brings Fast Intel and AMD CPUs

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 12, 2024



Packed with an 80 Wh battery and an all-aluminum chassis, TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 lets you choose between two fast processors, namely the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS with 8 cores & 16 threads and AMD Radeon 780M graphics or the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H with 16 cores & 22 threads and Intel Arc graphics, as well as up to 96 GB DDR5 RAM and 8TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

Just like the previous generation, the new InfinityBook Pro 14 laptop comes with a gorgeous display equipped with a 14-inch 120Hz Omnia 3K (2880×1800 pixels resolution) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 100% sRGB color gamut, and 180 degrees tiltable lid.

