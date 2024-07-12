Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, Orange Pi, and More
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ Using Flatpak on the Raspberry Pi
Flatpak is a different way of packaging and deploying applications on to Linux based operating systems such as Raspberry Pi OS.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Attempt to upgrade Raspberry Pi 5 with 16GB of RAM results in a bricked Pi
Although the Raspberry Pi 5 was released almost a year ago, we're just now seeing attempts to increase the RAM on the SBC.
-
CNX Software ☛ $180 Zeal 8-bit Computer Complete Edition is an all-in-one retrocomputing platform based on the Zilog Z80 microprocessor
The Zeal 8-bit Computer Complete Edition is a system that aims to bring retrocomputing to the modern age with the aid of a motherboard built around the Zilog Z80 microprocessor and several peripherals. The Zeal 8-bit Computer project began in early 2021 and has been released in bits and pieces since then. Now, a finalized version tagged the “Complete Edition” is ready for release to the public. It promises a modern retrocomputing experience with the simplicity of retro computers and support for relatively recent features such as VGA graphics, TF cards, and NOR flash. The Zeal 8-bit Computer Complete Edition includes the following components: the Zeal 8-bit Computer motherboard, the Zeal 8-bit Video Board, and a 3D-printed enclosure with a touch sensor for turning the board on/off.
-
CNX Software ☛ LILYGO T3S3 E-Paper combines ESP32-S3 WiFi & BLE SoC with LoRa module, 2.13-inch e-Paper display
LILYGO T3S3 E-Paper is an ESP32-S3 WiFi and Bluetooth LE development board with a 2.13-inch e-Paper display and an SX1262 LoRa module that should make it suitable for off-grid messsaging even under sunlight. LILYGO has made some ESP32-S3 boards with an e-Paper display and some ESP32-S3 boards with a LoRa module, but unless I’m mistaken, the T3S3 E-Paper is the first board from LILYGO that combines ESP32-S3 SoC with e-Paper display and a LoRa module.
-
Remy Van Elst ☛ Using nodeSelector to deploy a Kubernetes Helm chart only on x86/amd64 nodes, not arm64
My [k3s cluster](/s/tutorials/My_First_Kubernetes_k3s_cluster_on_3_Orange_Pi_Zero_3s_including_k8s_dashboard_hello-node_and_failover.html) runs on Orange Pi Zero 3 small board computers, with a 1.5 GHz Allwinner H618 Quad-Core Cortex-A53 ARM64 CPU. Nowadays most popular software has support for `aarch64` due to the popularity of boards like the Raspberry Pi and the Fashion Company Apple M1 series processors, but smaller projects or niche software often can only run on x86/amd64.
-
CNX Software ☛ Beginner friendly Arduino Plug and Make Kit features Arduino UNO R4 WiFi and Modulino I2C modules
Arduino has just launched a “Plug and Make” kit designed for beginners with an Arduino UNO R4 WiFi board, several “Modulino” modules, a “Modulino” base to neatly attach the UNO R4 and modules, and various cables, spacers, screws, and nuts. When thinking about Arduino projects, breadboards or even soldering may come to mind, but the new Arduino Plug and Make Kit does not require any of those.
-
CNX Software ☛ High Torque Robotics Mini π is a bipedal robot powered by an Orange Pi 5 SBC
High Torque Robotics’ Mini π is a 54cm high bipedal robot that can walk and dance with two legs and leverages the Orange Pi 5 SBC’s features such as the 6 TOPS Hey Hi (AI) accelerator in the Rockchip RK3588S processor. The robot offers 12 degrees of freedom (DOF) and can run, jump, and even flip thanks to its twelve join motors that were developed by the company. The Mini π is designed for locomotion algorithm research and education and supports ZMP (zero moment point), MPC (Model Predictive Control), reinforcement learning locomotion control algorithms, and ROS SLAM navigation features.