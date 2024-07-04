posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 04, 2024



Quoting: ADLINK Unveils NXP i.MX 93 and i.MX 8M Plus Based Open Standard Modules ADLINK Unveils NXP i.MX 93 and i.MX 8M Plus Based Open Standard Modules —

Designed for rugged applications, both modules can operate in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 85°C and meet stringent standards for shock and vibration resistance, adhering to SGET OSM Size-L specifications. This ensures their compatibility with a broad range of industrial environments.

Both modules support the Yocto Linux BSP and can be extended through Foundries.IO, providing additional flexibility in software development and ensuring sustained support over their extended lifecycle.