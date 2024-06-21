Kernel Articles From LWN

The kernel's user-space ABI does not lack for ring buffers; they have been defined for subsystems like BPF, io_uring, perf, and tracing, for example. Naturally, each of those ring buffers is unique, with no common interface between them. The natural response to this ABI proliferation is, of course, to add yet another ring buffer as the generic option; that is the intent of this patch series from Kent Overstreet adding a new set of system calls for ring buffers.

A ring buffer is simply a circular buffer, maintained in memory, that is shared between user space and the kernel. One side of a data stream writes data into the buffer, while the other consumes it; as long as the buffer neither overflows nor underflows, data can be transferred with no system calls at all. The addition of a ring buffer can, thus, enable highly efficient data transfer in situations where the data rates are relatively high. Overstreet thinks that other kernel subsystems could benefit from ring-buffer interfaces, and would like to make it possible to add those interfaces without reinventing the wheel.