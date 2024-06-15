posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2024



Quoting: Wine 9.11 Debuts with Enhanced ARM Support —

Two weeks after its previous 9.10 release, the Wine Project, renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, announced the release of the brand-new Wine 9.11.

One key feature of this update is the improved handling of C++ exceptions on ARM platforms, which enhances the user experience on devices such as Raspberry Pi and various ARM-based laptops.

In addition to the above, Wine 9.11 steps up its game with significant improvements to DPI Awareness. It is a boon for users with high-resolution displays who expect applications to scale seamlessly without compromising clarity or functionality.

The release also addresses 27 bugs that impacted a wide range of software and games. Significant fixes include resolving hardware rendering issues in “Settlers 4 Gold” and preventing “Ghost Recon” from starting.