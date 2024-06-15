posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2024



Quoting: The Evolution of Linux-Based Smart Home Operating Systems —

Smart home devices are becoming increasingly popular, leading to a growing demand for secure and robust operating systems tailored for Internet of Things (IoT) environments. This article explores the rise of Linux-based smart home operating systems, highlighting recent developments and the various packages available for smart home applications. We will also discuss how Linux enhances the integration and management of IoT devices in the home.