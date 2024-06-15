The updated NX8MM-35 features an i.MX 8M Mini Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with speeds up to 1.8GHz and supports up to 4GB of LPDDR4 memory and 64GB of eMMC storage.

Embedded in the Luckfox Pico Ultra is Rockchip’s fourth-generation Neural Processing Unit, which supports int4, int8, and int16 hybrid quantization, as noted on the product page. This NPU delivers a computational power of 0.5 TOPS when using int8, and can reach up to 1.0 TOPS with int4.

IBASE Technology Inc has announced the release of its first ultra-compact 2.5″ single board computer, the IB200, specifically engineered for edge computing environments. The IB200 leverages the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series, providing enhanced graphics processing capabilities, ideal for applications requiring high computational power in a small form factor.

When Canonical replaced the Ubuntu Software Center with the App Center application, which acts as a graphical interface to Canonical’s Snap Store, in the Ubuntu 23.10 release, it removed the ability to handle locally downloaded DEB packages.

The IPFire 2.29 Core Update 186 release introduces an updated kernel based on Linux 6.6.30 LTS, which includes mitigations for the latest Register File Data Sampling (RFDS) vulnerability a.k.a. CVE-2023-28746 affecting Intel processors, CPU frequency scaling support for Raspberry Pi, and improved CPU graph support for processors when some virtual cores are offline.