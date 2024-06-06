Windows TCO Stories

At some hospitals, procedures had to be canceled or were redirected to other NHS providers as the hospitals attempted to understand what kind of work could still be carried out safely. A 70-year-old patient whose operation was canceled told the BBC that “many patients were being told to go home and wait for a new date.” Emergency care wasn’t interrupted, although in another case, a baby’s kidney transplant was canceled.

“This has affected all Synnovis IT systems, resulting in interruptions to many of our pathology services,” Synnovis said in a statement. “This is a harsh reminder that this sort of attack can happen to anyone at any time and that, dispiritingly, the individuals behind it have no scruples about who their actions might affect.”