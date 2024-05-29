posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 29, 2024,

updated May 29, 2024



Quoting: Aeon Desktop Brings New Features in RC2 Release - openSUSE News —

Contributors developing the Aeon Desktop are happy to announce a major milestone with the launch of Release Candidate 2 (RC2) images.

Within the last 24 hours, an update of aeondesktop.org points to the new images.

Aeon is a cutting-edge operating system with the GNOME desktop that provides automated computing experience. RC2 promises a plethora of innovative features that are not found by default in other openSUSE offerings. Here are some of the key enhancements for Aeon fans.

One of the standout features of Aeon Desktop RC2 is the inclusion of Linux Kernel module zram by default. This feature significantly improves system performance by avoiding the need to swap data to slow hard disk drives (HDDs) or wear-limited solid-state drives (SSDs); this provides users with faster and more efficient memory management.