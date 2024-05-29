Aeon Desktop Brings New Features in RC2 Release
Contributors developing the Aeon Desktop are happy to announce a major milestone with the launch of Release Candidate 2 (RC2) images.
Within the last 24 hours, an update of aeondesktop.org points to the new images.
Aeon is a cutting-edge operating system with the GNOME desktop that provides automated computing experience. RC2 promises a plethora of innovative features that are not found by default in other openSUSE offerings. Here are some of the key enhancements for Aeon fans.
One of the standout features of Aeon Desktop RC2 is the inclusion of Linux Kernel module zram by default. This feature significantly improves system performance by avoiding the need to swap data to slow hard disk drives (HDDs) or wear-limited solid-state drives (SSDs); this provides users with faster and more efficient memory management.
openSUSE Aeon Is Close to Final Stable Release
openSUSE Aeon, a new desktop Linux distro still in development, just released its latest RC2 update. Aimed primarily at developers who prefer an effortless yet powerful computing environment, Aeon, formerly MicroOS Desktop, is an immutable openSUSE flavor providing only a minimal base system with a GNOME where all apps are available as Flatpak packages.
Unlike its siblings, Tumbleweed and Leap, which are tailored for users who enjoy customizing every aspect of their system, Aeon targets those who want their desktop to just “get stuff done” without the fuss.