Best Free and Open Source Software

A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.

Swift is a powerful and intuitive general-purpose programming language for the OS X, iOS, watchOS, and Linux operating systems. It’s friendly to new programmers, feels familiar to Objective-C developers, and the language is optimized for development.

Here’s our verdict on the best Swift web frameworks. We only recommend free and open source software here.