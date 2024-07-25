Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
What To Expect From Kubernetes 1.31
Kubernetes v1.31 is scheduled to arrive on August 13, what can we expect from a technology that appears to be moving to a more cloud-neutral status?
APNIC ☛ [Podcast] Calling time on DNSSEC part 2 of 2
Following on from his last podcast, Geoff explores how to fix the problem in DNSSEC deployment and how this can benefit TLS.
Medevel ☛ Is Nextcloud an Ideal Solution for Healthcare Service Providers as Hospitals and Clinics?
Nextcloud stands out as a powerful solution for hospitals and clinics aiming to modernize their IT systems.
This post will explore its relevance for healthcare, delving into its history, benefits, features, and specific healthcare applications.
Medevel ☛ Tutim: Open-source Low-code Solution for Simplifying Form Management for Developers
Tutim is an open-source form management library that takes the hassle out of handling forms. Built with TypeScript, it offers a robust and flexible solution for managing complex forms across web applications.
Medevel ☛ Homepage - A Free Beautiful Application Dashboard for Productive People
Homepage is a free and open-source self-hosted A modern, fully static, fast, secure fully proxied, highly customizable application dashboard with integrations for over 100 services and translations into multiple languages.
Medevel ☛ Automatisch is a Self-hosted Free Zapier Alternative
🧐 Automatisch is a business automation tool that lets you connect different services like Twitter, Slack, and more to automate your business processes.
💸 Automating your workflows doesn't have to be a difficult or expensive process. You also don't need any programming knowledge to use Automatisch.
[...]
Automatisch Community Edition (Automatisch CE) is an open-source software with the AGPL-3.0 license.
Automatisch Enterprise Edition (Automatisch EE) is a commercial offering with the Enterprise license.
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #24.12: Certifications, Bash Scripting Course, Ansible Tips and More
Enjoy the GNU/Linux learning.
Open Source visibility hacks — No icky marketing needed
FIve steps to make your Open Source project gain more users - minus over-hyped marketing tactics. A practical guide for introverts.
Medevel ☛ HostedGPT - Self-hosted Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot built with Rails
HostedGPT is a free, open-source alternative to ChatGPT. It's a Ruby on Rails app so you can run it on any server or even your own computer. Just bring your own Proprietary Chaffbot Company API key.