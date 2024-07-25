Openwashing: OSPOs as PR Stunts, OSI Does Openwashing for Microsoft, IBM Helps Microsoft Spread Proprietary Software

The Open Source Initiative (OSI) is running a blog series to introduce some of the people who have been actively involved in the Open Source AI Definition (OSAID) co-design process. The co-design methodology allows for the integration of diverging perspectives into one just, cohesive and feasible standard. Support and contribution from a significant and broad group of stakeholders is imperative to the Open Source process and is proven to bring diverse issues to light, deliver swift outputs and garner community buy-in.