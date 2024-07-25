Openwashing: OSPOs as PR Stunts, OSI Does Openwashing for Microsoft, IBM Helps Microsoft Spread Proprietary Software
Open Source Initiative ☛ OSI at the United Nations OSPOs for Good [Ed: “OSPOs" are typically GAFAM marketing departments for openwashing, nothing more]
Earlier this month the Open Source Initiative participated in the “OSPOs for Good” event promoted by the United Nations in NYC.
Open Source Initiative ☛ Hailey Schoelkopf: Voices of the Open Source AI Definition [Ed: Microsoft operative Nick Vidal (funded by Microsoft) is shilling the openwashing of proprietary junk that Microsoft uses for FOSS-hostile agenda. OSI is actively anti-FOSS these days. ]
The Open Source Initiative (OSI) is running a blog series to introduce some of the people who have been actively involved in the Open Source AI Definition (OSAID) co-design process. The co-design methodology allows for the integration of diverging perspectives into one just, cohesive and feasible standard. Support and contribution from a significant and broad group of stakeholders is imperative to the Open Source process and is proven to bring diverse issues to light, deliver swift outputs and garner community buy-in.
MIT Technology Review ☛ Why Chinese companies are betting on open-source AI [Ed: There is no such thing as "open-source Hey Hi (AI)", this is just mindless openwashing]
This story first appeared in China Report, MIT Technology Review’s newsletter about technology in China. Sign up to receive it in your inbox every Tuesday. I’ve talked a lot about Chinese large language models in this newsletter, and I’ve managed to try out quite a few of them in the past year.
IT Jungle ☛ Open Source I.C.B.M. i Build Tool Now Supports VS Code [Ed: VS Code is proprietary spyware, so the openwashing of IBM is spoiled by this]
A new release of the open source iBuild tool now supports VS Code, the developer of the tool recently announced. The new release also now fully supports ILE, which is critical to the future of the I.C.B.M. i platform, the iBuild creator says.