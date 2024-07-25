OpenBSD, FreeBSD, and EuroBSDCon
TuMFatig ☛ Multiboot Windows and OpenBSD with rEFInd
A year ago, I wrote about multibooting Windows, Linux and OpenBSD on my laptop. Since then, lots have happened. The most relevant part is that Linux is gone and I only multiboot Windows and OpenBSD.
If I had done it from the beginning, I would have used rEFInd rather than Grub. And here’s how.
Before anything else, have a look at the OpenBSD Multibooting FAQ .
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Understanding Permission Setting and Security on FreeBSD vs. Linux
When managing Unix-like operating systems, understanding permission settings and security practices is crucial for maintaining system integrity and protecting data. FreeBSD and Linux, two popular Unix-like systems, offer distinct approaches to permission settings and security. This article delves into these differences, providing a comprehensive comparison to help system administrators and users navigate these systems effectively.
FreeBSD ☛ EuroBSDCon 2024 in Dublin, Ireland
EuroBSDCon 2024 is approaching fast again. This year it will be held from September 19-22, with two days of tutorials followed by talks during the weekend. [...]
