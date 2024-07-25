GNU/Linux, Kernel, Ubuntu, and Gentoo
Linux Format 318
Bust out the Tux Police to enforce your outgoing packet privacy with a securely configured VPN! We take you through the networking basics, how a VPN works, how they’re set up on GNU/Linux to ensuring they’re secure, picking the best one for your needs and …
Ciprian Dorin Craciun ☛ [remark] Musing about a secure computer for sensitive data
During this time window, from a security point of view, there is no difference between a traditional OS deployment (persistently installed on read-write media, such as a disk or solid state) and a stateless one (providing a pristine and uncompromised system on each boot). The compromised service or application can still do whatever it wants, like exfiltrating or destroying documents or data, snooping on the keyboard and network, etc.
Kernel Space
University of Toronto ☛ Chris's Wiki :: blog/linux/CPUCountingChallenges: The challenges of working out how many CPUs your program can use on Linux
In yesterday's entry, I talked about our giant (Linux) login server and how we limit each person to only a small portion of that server's CPUs and RAM. These limits sometimes expose issues in how programs attempt to work out how many CPUs they have available so that they can automatically parallelize themselves, or parallelize their build process. This crops up even in areas where you might not expect it; for example, both the Go and Rust compilers attempt to parallelize various parts of compilation using multiple threads within a single compiler process.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 849
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 849 for the week of July 14 – 20, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
Gentoo Family
Gentoo ☛ Optimizing distutils-r1.eclass via wheel reuse
Yesterday I’ve enabled a new distutils-r1.eclass optimization: wheel reuse. Without this optimization, the eclass would build a separate wheel for every Python implementation enabled, and then install every one of these wheels. In many cases, this meant repeatedly building the same thing. With the optimization enabled, under some circumstances the eclass will be able to build one (or two) wheels, and install them for all implementations.
