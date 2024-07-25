GNU/Linux, Kernel, Ubuntu, and Gentoo

In yesterday's entry, I talked about our giant (Linux) login server and how we limit each person to only a small portion of that server's CPUs and RAM. These limits sometimes expose issues in how programs attempt to work out how many CPUs they have available so that they can automatically parallelize themselves, or parallelize their build process. This crops up even in areas where you might not expect it; for example, both the Go and Rust compilers attempt to parallelize various parts of compilation using multiple threads within a single compiler process.