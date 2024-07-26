Fwupd 1.9.22 Brings Unofficial Raspberry Pi 5 Support

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2024



A month and a half after its previous 1.9.21 release, fwupd, a simple tool that aims to make managing firmware updates on Linux-based systems easier and more automatic, rolled out v1.9.22 and introduced enhancements and bug fixes.

The update addresses several critical issues that enhance the software’s functionality and security. Notably, it resolves a problem where devices return unexpected data during DFU uploads, which could trigger critical warnings.

Another significant fix is the correction of empty strings in DMI manufacturer data, which also caused warnings.