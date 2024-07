posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 25, 2024



Quoting: IP68-rated Rockchip RK3588 embedded mini PC works underwater - CNX Software —

Mekotronics R58X-IP68 is a Rockchip RK3588-powered embedded mini PC with an IP68 ingress protection rating that makes it waterproof and even allows it to run submerged underwater.

We’ve previously covered IP68 or IP67-rated hardware platforms like IoT gateways, thermal cameras, telemetry modules, and more. Those often rely on M12 or M8 connectors for waterproofness, but the Mekotronics R58X-IP68 relies on regular connectors housed in a waterproof socket and cable.