Programming Leftovers
HaikuOS ☛ [GSoC 2024] Hardware Virtualization: Progress Report #2
After compiling QEMU with NVMM support (which was harder than I expected) I tried to run a VM on it. Of course it didn’t work. The problem is, this doesn’t happen right at the beginning of VM execution but after 10-or-so memory exits correctly handled by NVMM. So that makes it hard to debug because the problem isn’t on the point it fails but before. It doesn’t help that the VM runs on a “black box” mode in which you can’t see what’s happening inside. I’ve been reading Intel SDM Volume 3 (which covers VMX) and I’ll probably be able to make some ugly hack to trigger VM exits after executing a single instruction. I’ve been trying some other indirect less-time-consuming strategies for the last two days without much luck, so I’ll probably have to make those hacks on NVMM to be able to see what’s going on.
Rlang ☛ Creating Summary Tables in R with tidyquant and dplyr
Creating summary tables is a key part of data analysis, allowing you to see trends and patterns in your data. In this post, we’ll explore how to create these tables using tidyquant and dplyr in R. These packages make it easy to manipulate and summarize your data.
Daniel Lemire ☛ How much of your binary executable is just ASCII text?
We sometimes use binary executable which can span megabytes. I wondered: how much text is contained in these binary files? To find out, I wrote a Python script which adds up the size of all sequences of more than 16 ASCII characters in the file.
DJ Adams ☛ Automatic validation in OData and REST calls with CAP
There is automatic validation of data coming into CAP-based service endpoints. Up until recently, there was a difference on how this happened between "REST" and OData channels, but with the latest CAP major release the handling has been aligned. This blog post digs into the details, focusing on the Node.js flavour of CAP.
Alex Ewerlöf ☛ Reliability Engineering Mindset
Elaborates why the world needs one more book and what was the motivation behind writing it.
Rlang ☛ Global movement of Happiness ladder with Machine learning in R
This blog is about world happiness ladder using the world happiness report data sets (Helliwell et. al., 2024).
Perl / Raku
Arne Sommer ☛ Sort of Again with Raku
This is my response to The Weekly Challenge #279.
Python
Kushal Das: Multi-factor authentication in django
Multi-factor authentication is a must have feature in any modern web application. Specially providing support for both TOTP (think applications on phone) and FIDO2 (say Yubikeys) usage. I created a small Django demo mfaforgood which shows how to enable both.
Pi My Life Up ☛ Running a Python Flask Web App on a Raspberry Pi
Flask is a web framework that enables you to write and run a web application using Python.
This framework is a great way to add a web interface to your Python scripts. For example, if you have a Raspberry Pi reading data from a temperature sensor, you can print that value straight to a web page.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Nate Graham ☛ KDE Human Interface Guidelines update
It’s been about a month and a half since I wrote about KDE’s new Human Interface Guidelines (HIG). It turns out there’s a surprising amount to report since then!
First of all, the news got picked up by GNU/Linux Magazine which did a story about it, including an interview with me! That felt nice.
