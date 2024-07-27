After compiling QEMU with NVMM support (which was harder than I expected) I tried to run a VM on it. Of course it didn’t work. The problem is, this doesn’t happen right at the beginning of VM execution but after 10-or-so memory exits correctly handled by NVMM. So that makes it hard to debug because the problem isn’t on the point it fails but before. It doesn’t help that the VM runs on a “black box” mode in which you can’t see what’s happening inside. I’ve been reading Intel SDM Volume 3 (which covers VMX) and I’ll probably be able to make some ugly hack to trigger VM exits after executing a single instruction. I’ve been trying some other indirect less-time-consuming strategies for the last two days without much luck, so I’ll probably have to make those hacks on NVMM to be able to see what’s going on.