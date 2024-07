"Your personal information is very important to us.", part two

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 25, 2024



Barely six weeks after the XScreenSaver for Android Privacy Policy fiasco, Google, is up to brand new fuckery. As far as I can tell, they're saying that if I don't give them a copy of my driver's license, they're going to remove XScreenSaver and XDaliClock from their "Play" [sic] store.

So that's obviously not going to happen.

Read on