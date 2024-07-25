Curl 8.9.0 Released
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl 8.9.0
Numbers the 258th release11 changes63 days (total: 9,623)260 bugfixes (total: 10,531)423 commits (total: 32,704)0 new public libcurl function (total: 94)1 new curl_easy_setopt() option (total: 306)4 new curl command line option (total: 263)80 contributors, 38 new (total: 3,209)47 authors, 16 new (total: 1,288)2 security fixes (total: 157) Download the new curl release from curl.se as always.
OSTechNix ☛ Curl 8.9.0 Released: New Features, Bugfixes, and How to Install
Daniel Stenberg, the Swedish open source developer and maintainer of Curl, has announced the release of Curl 8.9.0. This marks another significant milestone for the widely-used data transfer tool.
Daniel Stenberg ☛ changelog changes
On the curl website we of course list exactly what changes that go into each and every single release we do. In recent years I have even gone back and made sure we provide this information for every single release ever done.