How AlmaLinux Came to Be Fixing Bugs Ahead of a Content Creation-Focused Open-Source Event

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2024



This is a story about a software project and a small Linux Foundation-sponsored conference for a niche audience that’s generally beneath the radar.

The software project is AlmaLinux. The conference is Open Source Days, a one-day event which will happen on Sunday in Denver, although I could just as easily say that it’s SIGGRAPH, a larger and more established event that will start Sunday and run through Thursday, also in Denver. SIGGRAPH is also pretty old as far as computer conferences go, having been held every year since 1974.

AlmaLinux is the Red Hat Enterprise Linux clone with a difference, insofar as it’s not really a clone in the classic sense. Unlike all, or at least most, of the other RHEL clones it’s not completely a copy-and-paste of Red Hat’s code (although it’s a lot of that), but more of an attempt to exactly duplicate RHEL’s capabilities, look, and feel. Basically, it’s attempting to do — and actually doing — what all the RHEL clones do, even if some of the code is recreated and doesn’t exist in RHEL.

This comes with some advantages — the main one being that Alma devs can patch stuff like security holes and bugs that for some reason Red Hat is choosing to leave alone unless an exploit in the wild develops. As it turns out, users like it when security holes and bugs are patched, even when they’re considered to be minor by the folks upstream.