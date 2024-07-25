FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and Clown
FreeBSD as a Platform for Your Future Technology
Choosing an operating system for new technology can be crucial for the success of any project. Years down the road, this decision will continue to inform the speed and efficiency of development. But should you build the infrastructure yourself or rely on a proven system? When faced with this decision, many companies have chosen, and continue to choose, FreeBSD.
Few operating systems offer the immediate high performance and security of FreeBSD, areas where new technologies typically struggle. Having a stable and secure development platform reduces upfront costs and development time. The combination of stability, security, and high performance has led to the adoption of FreeBSD in a wide range of applications and industries. This is true for new startups and larger established companies such as Sony, Netflix, and Nintendo. FreeBSD continues to be a dependable ecosystem and an industry-leading platform.
Incoming: UDP parallel input
UDP input is about to become faster and parallel on OpenBSD. In a message to tech@ titled UDP parallel input, Alexander Bluhm (bluhm@) offers a diff that enables parallel UDP input for -current.
Swap the operating system of any remote Linux server by the one of your choice
For a long time, I have been curious whether there were ways to swap out the operating systems of a remote server without having access to a BIOS/UEFI nor to a good cloud control panel with ISO/images loading capabilities, but only throughout a remote SSH access to an existing system.
I have been in various situations where I think this would have been useful.