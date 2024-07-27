This week in KDE: features and UI polish

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2024



After last week’s bug-squash-a-thon, this week there was more focus on features and user interface improvements — some of them HIG-driven, as I wrote about yesterday. But we kept the bugs down too! Everything is proceeding nicely, I think.

Konsole has gained a feature to automatically save all output in a terminal view to a file in real-time.