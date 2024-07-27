This week in KDE: features and UI polish
Quoting: This week in KDE: features and UI polish —
After last week’s bug-squash-a-thon, this week there was more focus on features and user interface improvements — some of them HIG-driven, as I wrote about yesterday. But we kept the bugs down too! Everything is proceeding nicely, I think.
Konsole has gained a feature to automatically save all output in a terminal view to a file in real-time.
Also:
-
June/July in KDE Itinerary
In the past two month since the previous update on KDE Itinerary, there is a new seat information display in the timeline, Träwelling integration, more use of Wikidata/Wikimedia online content as well as more work towards explicit control over trip grouping, among many other things.