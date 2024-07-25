We’ve been burned a lot by spending too much time in Figma during client projects so we’ve evolved this process to try to avoid that as much as possible.

Everything in the design process is also completely disposable. It gives us the freedom to experiment and work at an incredibly fast pace as a unit. We’re lucky in the studio that we have a multidisciplinary team, but this process can work for very specific design a dev teams too. Let’s break it down.