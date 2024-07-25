Programming Leftovers
Andy Bell ☛ Redesigning Piccalilli: the first part of the design process
We’ve been burned a lot by spending too much time in Figma during client projects so we’ve evolved this process to try to avoid that as much as possible.
Everything in the design process is also completely disposable. It gives us the freedom to experiment and work at an incredibly fast pace as a unit. We’re lucky in the studio that we have a multidisciplinary team, but this process can work for very specific design a dev teams too. Let’s break it down.
Tim Kadlec ☛ What to Expect When You're Optimizing - Web Performance Consulting
One of the most common pain-points I hear from companies is that they spent a bunch of time chasing an optimization, only to find that, after shipping it, they could provide no evidence of it making a difference in their performance.
There are a lot of things involved in making performance more predictable, but one immediate thing you can do is do the work up front to set expectations about which metrics you expect the optimization to move, and how you’ll measure the impact.
Linux Journal ☛ The Pervasive Influence of GNU/Linux on Modern Software Development and DevOps
Since its inception in the early 1990s, GNU/Linux has grown from a hobbyist's project into a foundational pillar of the modern technological world. Its impact spans across various aspects of technology but is particularly pronounced in the realms of software development and DevOps. This article explores the transformative role of GNU/Linux in these fields, highlighting how its open source nature has fostered innovation, collaboration, and efficiency in building and managing software.
R
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RQuantLib 0.4.23 on CRAN: Updates
A new minor release 0.4.23 of RQuantLib just arrived at CRAN earlier today, and will be uploaded to Debian in due course.twenty-two years (!!) as it was one of the first packages I uploaded. updates to QuantLib version 1.35 released this morning. It accommodates some removals following earlier deprecations, and also updates most of the code in the function for a more readable and compact form of creating shared pointers via
make_shared()along with
auto.
Rlang ☛ The distribution has changed; and pretty tables in base R
