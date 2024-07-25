today's howtos
TecMint ☛ How to Hack Your Own Linux System
Linux is considered to be one of the most secure operating systems against hacking or cracking, and it generally is. However, we will discuss some of the vulnerabilities and exploits of a Linux system.
Andy Bell ☛ Fit-to-Width Text: A New Technique
Fit text is very much at the front of my mind at the moment. Those who attended my Smashing Workshop on scalable CSS will certainly attest to that.
University of Toronto ☛ Seeing and matching pf rules when using tcpdump on OpenBSD's pflog interface
Last year I wrote about some special tcpdump filtering options for OpenBSD's pflog interface, including the 'rnr <number>' option for matching and showing only packets blocked by a specific rule. You might want to do this if, for example, you temporarily throw brute force attacker IPs into a table and want to take them out soon after they stop hitting you.
Konstantin Tutsch ☛ Using Fail2Ban With an External Firewall
The VPS that now hosts this exact website received a flood of malicious SSH login attempts today. A great opportunity to set up Fail2Ban, I thought.
That's a pretty easy task. Unless someone has any silly preferences. And in that case, that someone was me.
ID Root ☛ How To Install K9s on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install K9s on openSUSE. K9s is an open-source CLI tool that provides a terminal-based UI for managing Kubernetes clusters. It offers a real-time, interactive, and customizable interface that allows you to easily view and control your Kubernetes resources, such as pods, deployments, services, and more.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Yarn on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Yarn on Fedora 40. Yarn, short for “Yet Another Resource Negotiator,” is a package manager for JavaScript that was initially developed by Facebook (Farcebook) in collaboration with Exponent, Google, and Tilde.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Rate Limit in NGINX
Linux Capable ☛ How to Configure Upgrade Insecure Requests in Nginx
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Yarn on Debian 12, 11, or 10 Linux
