Open Hardware: ESP32, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ LILYGO T-Halow is an ESP32-S3 board with long-range WiFi HaLoW, OV2640/OV5640 camera support
LILYGO T-Halow is an ESP32-S3 board equipped with a WiFi HaLow module with up to 1.2km range, a connector compatible with OV2640 and OV5640 camera modules, and an 18650 battery holder for power, as well as several GPIOs for expansion.
-
Arduino ☛ Magnus is an electromagnetic exoskeleton for your hands
One of the primary goals of wearable technology is to provide the user with capabilities and data that exceed their current abilities. And for motion, this has traditionally existed in the form of electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), where current is applied via electrodes to muscles, or as external motors and gearing that forcefully manipulate limbs.
-
CNX Software ☛ ASRock DSF-A6000 embedded box PC offers AMD Ryzen Embedded R2314, 2.5GbE, and quad 4K display support
ASRock DSF-A6000 embedded box PC is built around the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2314 processor with support for up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory, three RJ45 ports (two 1GbE LAN, and one 2.5GbE LAN with optional PoE+) for connectivity. For storage, it features an M.2 M-Key slot for NVMe SSD and I/O options include USB 3.2 Gen2 and RS232.
-
Arduino ☛ The end of Mbed marks a new beginning for Arduino
As you might have heard, on July 9th, Arm announced that the Mbed platform and OS are officially destined to reach end of life in July 2026, and therefore will no longer be maintained.
-
Arduino ☛ 3D printing an affordable robot arm
If you have an interest in robotics, then a robot arm is a great educational tool to start your journey. But professional robot arms are expensive and the DIY route is more informative anyway.
-
Arduino ☛ This machine automatically creates chain art
Art is very personal and we often consider the process of creation itself when evaluating the resulting piece. Does a sculpture have more artistic value when molded by human hands rather than a 3D printer? Most would say that it does. But what if the automation was, itself, part of the art?
-
CNX Software ☛ Remote.It adds Bluetooth assisted WiFi configuration to Raspberry Pi SBC’s
Remote.It, a company providing remote access services, has released an open-source project to enable Raspberry Pi WiFi network configuration using Bluetooth (BLE), so users can easily configure WiFi on the board by simply using their smartphone. Configuring WiFi on a Raspberry Pi usually involves either: Manual configuration – The user connects a monitor and keyboard to the Raspberry Pi to configure the wireless network directly on the device. Pre-configured SD cards, NVMe SSDs, or USB drives – The WiFi ESSID and password can be set in Raspberry Pi USB imager, and the Raspberry Pi will automatically connect to the network at boot time.