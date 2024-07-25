posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 25, 2024



Quoting: A veneer of organization - Duck Alignment Academy —

When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. In much the same way, when your background is in organization, everything looks like a process need. While open source projects do need process and organization (otherwise I wouldn’t have written a book!), the amount of process needed grows with the size of the community.

Too often, I’ve seen (including from myself) community leaders build out way more process than is necessary. This isn’t necessarily harmful, but it does distract from getting more meaningful work done. It’s a way to look busy without accomplishing anything. Process can be the scaffolding to build and grow community, but if you have scaffolding you’ll never use, it was a waste to set it up.