Radxa has launched a new single board computer this month, featuring the Intel N100 low-power processor. It is now available for preorder from multiple distributors in 4GB and 8GB RAM configurations. Key features of this SBC include Wi-Fi 6, an M.2 slot for NVMe SSDs, and an RP2040 for GPIO support.

Forlinx Embedded has launched the FET3562J-C SoM, a versatile system on module with an optional 1 TOPS NPU, optimized for a broad range of applications including industrial automation, consumer electronics, smart healthcare, energy, and telecommunications.