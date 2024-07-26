Radxa Promotions and Purism on Avoiding a Monoculture with Secure Diverse Technology

One of the primary reasons why Open-Source Software (OSS) is considered more secure is due to its transparency. The source code of OSS is publicly available, allowing anyone to inspect, modify, and improve it. This transparency leads to increased scrutiny, with a large community of developers regularly reviewing and improving the code. This constant review process often leads to the early detection and patching of security vulnerabilities, making OSS less susceptible to hacking attempts. On the other hand, Apple IOS, Microsoft OS and others represent closed-source systems, does not allow public access to its source code. This lack of transparency means that only a limited number of Big Tech’s own developers can review the code, potentially leading to slower detection and patching of security vulnerabilities.