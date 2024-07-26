Radxa Promotions and Purism on Avoiding a Monoculture with Secure Diverse Technology
Beta News ☛ Intel-based Radxa X4 Raspberry Pi alternative can run both Microsoft Windows 11 and Linux [Ed: It's more expensive, takes up more power etc.]
If you have been thinking of buying an ARM-based Raspberry Pi, you may want to reconsider. You see, a new alternative SoC computer, the Radxa X4, is powered by the Intel N100 processor, part of the Alder Lake-N series. That processor will allow you to run full Windows 11 as well as Linux-based operating systems.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Radxa X4 with Intel Alder Lake-N Processor and 2.5GbE LAN Now Available for Preorder
Radxa has launched a new single board computer this month, featuring the Intel N100 low-power processor. It is now available for preorder from multiple distributors in 4GB and 8GB RAM configurations. Key features of this SBC include Wi-Fi 6, an M.2 slot for NVMe SSDs, and an RP2040 for GPIO support.
Purism ☛ Avoiding a Monoculture with Secure Diverse Technology
One of the primary reasons why Open-Source Software (OSS) is considered more secure is due to its transparency. The source code of OSS is publicly available, allowing anyone to inspect, modify, and improve it. This transparency leads to increased scrutiny, with a large community of developers regularly reviewing and improving the code. This constant review process often leads to the early detection and patching of security vulnerabilities, making OSS less susceptible to hacking attempts. On the other hand, Apple IOS, Microsoft OS and others represent closed-source systems, does not allow public access to its source code. This lack of transparency means that only a limited number of Big Tech’s own developers can review the code, potentially leading to slower detection and patching of security vulnerabilities.