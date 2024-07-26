Mozilla: Firefox and Rust

Coming more than three and a half months after Qt Creator 13, the Qt Creator 14 release introduces support for Lua-based plugins, which lets developers extend the capabilities of Qt Creator without compiling C++ plugins for all supported platforms. APIs will be provided for tasks like registering language servers, actions, and preferences.

VirtualBox 7.1 promises a modern Qt 6-based GUI that offers a selection between Basic and Experienced user levels with reduced or full UI functionality and better accessibility, Wayland support for clipboard sharing on both Linux guests and hosts, a new NAT engine with IPv6 support, and ARM virtualization for Linux and BSD VMs on macOS/ARM host.

Radxa has launched a new single board computer this month, featuring the Intel N100 low-power processor. It is now available for preorder from multiple distributors in 4GB and 8GB RAM configurations. Key features of this SBC include Wi-Fi 6, an M.2 slot for NVMe SSDs, and an RP2040 for GPIO support.

Forlinx Embedded has launched the FET3562J-C SoM, a versatile system on module with an optional 1 TOPS NPU, optimized for a broad range of applications including industrial automation, consumer electronics, smart healthcare, energy, and telecommunications.