Mozilla: Firefox and Rust
-
Gabriel Sieben ☛ Firefox is more irrelevant now than IE6 was – Gabriel Sieben
This morning, I read Hacker News’ analysis of Apple Maps for the web, complete with widespread disappointment that Firefox is not supported.
A sobering realization came to mind: [...]
-
Rust
-
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 557
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
-
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.80.0
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.80.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
-