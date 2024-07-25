posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 25, 2024



Quoting: Meet The Thunderbird Team: Sol Valverde, UI/UX Designer —

Welcome back to our Meet The Team series! I recently had a very entertaining conversation with Sol Valverde, one of the creative minds behind Thunderbird’s user experience and interface design. During our chat, Sol explained how growing up around developers influenced her career path, and discusses the thought process behind designing and improving Thunderbird’s visuals.

Sol also shared a hilarious and heartwarming anecdote about her family’s reaction to her joining our team. It’s a story that underscores the importance of maintaining core Thunderbird features that long-time users rely on, while still modernizing the interface.