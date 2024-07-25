VMware and Microsoft: Anti-Linux Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) and Propaganda
Play Ransomware Variant Targeting Linux ESXi Environments [Ed: The issue here is VMware, a company that recklessly attacks the licence of Linux. The issue here is not Linux.]
Trend Micro researchers have uncovered a worrying development in the ever-widening ransomware arsenal – a new Linux variant of the Play ransomware group targeting ESXi environments.
Bleeping Computer ☛ New Play ransomware Linux version targets VMware ESXi VMs [Ed: But the issue here is not Linux, it is the company that attacks the licence of Linux and exposed everything to holes]
CyberRisk Alliance LLC ☛ VMware ESXi servers targeted by new Linux ransomware variant [Ed: They twist this to sound like VMware is the victim of Linux rather than the other way around]
TechRadar ☛ This dangerous new Linux malware is going after VMware systems with multiple extortion attempts [Ed: But the issue here is proprietary software, not "Linux"]
CyberRisk Alliance LLC ☛ VMware ESXi subjected to attacks with novel Play ransomware for Linux [Ed: This is a shameless reversal because the culprit is VMware, the victim is Linux, which isn't to blame for this]
Cyber Security News ☛ Play Ransomware Variant Attacking Linux ESXi Servers [Ed: VMware issue, not Linux issue]
Not just Windows: CrowdStrike antivirus also causes a critical Linux kernel crash [Ed: Typical Microsoft spin, trying to change the subject to "Linux" based on false equivalence]
It's FOSS ☛ CrowdStrike Didn't Just Affect Windows But Linux Too! (Kind Of) [Ed: Sourav Rudra still relaying Microsoft propaganda to shift attention away from the real problem]
PC Gamer ☛ It's not just Windows PCs that have gone belly up, as CrowdStrike's Falcon software has been b0rking Linux-powered computers, too [Ed: The latest official Microsoft spin, even if kernel panics and BSoD/bricking are hardly the same thing]