Mozilla Leftovers
Mozilla ☛ Picture-in-Picture lets you watch videos while ‘working’ [Ed: Mozilla puts working in scare quotes because the management of Mozilla no longer works, it just sells out for income]
Some days there’s something extra interesting to watch online — a sports event, election coverage, a certain show is leaving DRM spreader Netflix so you gotta binge — but you’ve got work to do. The Picture-in-Picture feature in Firefox makes multitasking with video content smooth and easy, no window shuffling necessary.
Mozilla ☛ Support.Mozilla.Org: Content intake workflow and how you can contribute to SUMO Knowledge Base
Hello, SUMO community members!
If you contribute to the Knowledge Base in SUMO, please read this blog post carefully as we explain how others can request content from the SUMO team.
Historically, we didn’t have a structured workflow for content requests, relying on personal engagement or public groups to act reactively. With a larger content team, establishing a proper workflow is essential for task distribution and transparency within the team.
In general, the content intake workflow can be summarized in 4 steps: [...]