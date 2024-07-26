Free and Open Source Software
treegrep - pattern matcher frontend or backend
treegrep is a frontend for existing pattern matchers or a standalone pattern matcher which presents results in a tree format.
CoreImage - lightweight image viewer
CoreImage is a simple, lightweight, easy to use image viewer.
It’s part of the C Suite.
OpenComic - comic and manga reader
OpenComic is a comic and manga reader.
